Belarus to present its investment potential at China-Eurasia Expo

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' investment potential will be presented at the fifth China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, the capital city of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Economy Ministry.

The opening ceremony of the expo will be held on 20 September. The Belarusian national pavilion will open on the same day.

"This year, Belarus will participate in the expo as a guest of honor. This means that Belarusian exhibitors will enjoy the best locations and increased interest from the Chinese media and businessmen. The national pavilion will feature stands by the State Science and Technology Committee, the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone, petrochemical concern Belneftekhim, Belarusian Potash Company, automobile engineering company BelAZ, mechanical engineering company Gomselmash, agricultural enterprise Dzerzhinsky, confectionery factories Spartak, Kommunarka and Slodych and other major companies," the press service said.



The program of the expo includes the second meeting of the working group on interregional cooperation between Belarus and China, a forum of Belarusian and Chinese regions with presentations of Belarus' investment and tourism potential, and a presentation of the China-Belarus industrial park.



The Belarusian delegation to the forum will be led by Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Nikolai Snopkov. The delegation will also include Belarusian Economy Minister Vladimir Zinovsky, Information Minister Lilia Ananich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China Kirill Rudy, and representatives of the Belarusian Industry Ministry, the Sports and Tourism Ministry, the State Science and Technology Committee, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the oblast executive committees, Minsk City Hall, the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park Development Company, and others.



The Belarusian delegation will meet with representatives of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and local businessmen, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.