EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:34, 30 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Belarus to raise export duties on oil, oil products on 1 October

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus will raise customs duties on oil and oil products, which are exported beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), on 1 October 2018. 

    The decision is laid down by the Council of Ministers' resolution No.702 of 27 September 2018, BelTA has learned. The export duty on crude oil will be increased from $130 to $137.5 per tonne.

    The export duty on straight-run gasoline will be raised from $71.5 up to $75.6 per tonne, with the export duty on commercial gasoline going up from $39 to $41.2 per tonne.

    The export duty on light and medium distillates will make up $41.2 per tonne, up from $39. The same rate will be applied to diesel fuel, benzene, toluene, xylene, lubricants, and other oils. The export duties on crude oil and some categories of derivative oil products were previously revised upwards on 1 September, BelTA reports.

    Tags:
    Belarus Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!