Belarus to raise oil export duties on 1 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM On 1 April 2019 Belarus will raise customs duties on oil and petroleum products, which are exported beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The decision is laid down by the Council of Ministers' resolution No.199 of 27 March, BelTA has learned. The export duty on crude oil will go up from $91.2 to $97.4 per tonne.



The export duty on straight-run gasoline will rise from $50.1 to $53.5 per tonne, with the export duty on commercial gasoline up from $27.3 to $29.2 per tonne.



The export duty on light and medium distillates will make up $29.2 per tonne, up from $27.3. The same rate will be applied to diesel fuel, benzene, toluene, xylene, lubricants, and other oils. The export duties on crude oil and some categories of derivative oil products were previously revised upwards on 1 March, BelTA reports.