Belarus to sell tractors to Burkina Faso

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Burkina Faso intend to sign a contract for the delivery of 500 Belarusian tractors to the Burkina Faso market, BelTA learned from Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich on 15 July.

The official said: "Belarus-Burkina Faso trade is not so large. It is generally dominated by our agricultural mechanical engineering industry products. A large contract for the delivery of 500 Belarusian tractors to Burkina Faso has already been prepared."



The Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that a Belarusian delegation visited Burkina Faso in February 2016. The delegation comprised representatives of Belarusian petrochemical and mechanical engineering companies, including MTZ, MAZ, and Amkodor. A preliminary agreement was reached during the visit.



"We can help the country develop its own infrastructure, develop agrarian industry. Moreover, our strategy is to bring Belarusian competitive industrial and agricultural products to new markets," explained Vladimir Ulakhovich. Besides, Belarus can offer its services to Burkina Faso in the area of petrochemical industry, extraction of subsurface resources, and food production. Vladimir Ulakhovich underlined that the African continent is a market Belarus needs.



"Belarus is at the forefront in some branches of the production sector while Burkina Faso is a developing country. This is why our chamber of commerce and trade has decided to come here in order to establish relations with our colleagues in Belarus," noted Adama Traore, Chairman of the Industry Development Commission at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Burkina Faso.



A business matchmaking session with representatives of Burkina Faso business circles took place on 15 July. Representatives of 24 Belarusian companies and six Burkina Faso companies took part in the event. Negotiations were held to discuss the possibility of starting and advancing cooperation in manufacturing agricultural machines and equipment, tires, vehicles and spare parts, electronics, and the application of information technologies in the banking industry, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.