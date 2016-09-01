Belarus to sign agreement on participation in Expo 2017 on 5 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM Expo 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybaev will visit Minsk on 5 September to meet with Belarus' First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commissioner of the Belarusian section at Expo 2017 Andrei Yevdochenko, spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik told a press briefing in Minsk on 1 September, BelTA has learned.

The parties are set to discuss the issues related to the construction of the Belarusian National Pavilion, and the economic and cultural events to be held during Expo 2017. The parties also intend to coordinate further steps of the two countries in terms of the preparations for the event. An agreement on Belarus' participation in the Expo 2017 is expected to be signed after the meeting.