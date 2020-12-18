Belarus to take over CIS Presidency in 2021

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus will takes over the Presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021. The relevant decision was made at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on 18 December, BelTA has learned.

Its co-chairs next year will be Uzbekistan, which presided this year, and Kazakhstan, which is due to assume the presidency in 2022, BelTA reports.

Belarus proposed to hold the next CIS summit in Minsk on 15 October 2021.

«We very much hope that in the year of the CIS anniversary we will meet face-to-face in the beautiful city of Minsk,» Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said closing the meeting.