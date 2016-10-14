Belarus to take over CSTO presidency in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Belarus is expected to take over the presidency in the Collective Security Treaty Organization at the CSTO Collective Security Council session in Yerevan on 14 October. Belarus President is set to attend the summit in the Armenian capital, BelTA has learned.

According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko will present Belarus' position on the priority areas of activity during its presidency in the CSTO. The session will also focus on the international situation and current issues of collective security, additional measures of the CSTO member states to counteract terrorism and other issues. It is expected that more than 20 documents will be signed at the summit.

The CSTO informs on its website that the summit will discuss the collective security strategy through 2025, additional measures to combat terrorism and the development of the Crisis Response Center. The agenda includes the consideration of the draft provision on the compiling of the list of organizations recognized by the CSTO as terrorist groups.



The heads of state are due to adopt a number of political statements.



CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha will present his annual report on the CSTO activity in 2015-2016 and the implementation of the decisions adopted at the previous session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.



The agenda of the Collective Security Council will also include the signing of documents to further develop the military constituent of the organization as well as the system of training military cadres, emergency response of the CSTO member states.



It is expected that the heads of state will decide on the new CSTO Secretary General, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.