Belarus to take part in China-Eurasia Expo in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will present its national exposition at the China-Eurasia Expo in September 2016. The relevant decision makes part of Council of Ministers' Resolution No.523 of 1 July 2016 that was published at the National Legal Internet Portal on 7 July, BelTA has learned.

The document introduces amendments to the calendar of national exhibitions (expositions) of Belarus abroad for 2016. In particular, instead of Belarus' participation in the 41st international multi-sector expo Fexpocruz in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the country will present its national exposition at the 5th China-Eurasia Expo which is due to take place in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China.



"The China-Eurasia expo is an important venue for a high-level dialogue between China and Eurasian countries, a platform for the construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt, an important channel for cooperation between Xinjiang and foreign states, and an opportunity to showcase the culture and traditions of Xinjiang, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.