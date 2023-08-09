Belarus to take part in INNOPROM. QAZAQSTAN expo

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian manufacturers will take part in the international industrial trade fair INNOPROM. QAZAQSTAN, BelTA learned from the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI).

«Russia's largest industrial exhibition INNOPROM is expanding its borders. In autumn, this exhibition will be held in Kazakhstan under the auspices of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. Earlier this year, the exhibition was successfully held in Uzbekistan and Russia's Yekaterinburg,» the company informed, BelTA reports.

The international industrial trade fair INNOPROM. QAZAQSTAN will be hosted by Astana for the first time. It is scheduled for 25-27 September 2023. The Made in Belarus exposition will be running at the trade fair. At present, Belinterexpo is busy arranging Belarus' participation at this exhibition.

The exhibition will cut across various industries, including mechanical engineering, metallurgy and materials, energy and infrastructure, chemical industry technologies, information and telecommunication technologies.

An extensive business program is planned as part of the exhibition. It will include strategic sessions, forums of manufacturers of component parts, specialized events and B2B meetings. The participants from Belarus will be offered a full range of services, from the turnkey development of the exhibition stand to the business program and the trip.