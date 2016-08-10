Belarus to take part in six projects sponsored under Erasmus+ program

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Six projects with the participation of Belarusian universities have been selected for getting funds under the Erasmus+ program, BelTA learnt from the website of the Education Ministry, BelTA has learned.

It is required that at least three universities from member states of the program (EU countries) and at least two universities from at least two partner countries should take part in the program. If the project is implemented at the national level, the participation of one partner country is possible, but the involvement of at least three universities is required.

Thus, partaking in the project titled as Application Training Program on Outer Space Exploration and Intellectual Robot Systems will be Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia (19 partners). Taking part in the project entitled Enhancement of Innovative Competence and Business Skills in Engineering Education will be Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan (16). The project named Training Drone will involve Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova (11). One of the projects is being implemented at the national level. This is Stimulating the Development of Competence in the Belarusian Higher Education.



A total of 147 projects have been selected, including six from Armenia, three from Azerbaijan, nine from Georgia, four from Moldova, seven from Ukraine. 16 projects will feature Russian universities.



Erasmus+ program replaced EC's Tempus and Erasmus Mundus higher education programs in Belarus in 2014. The program is envisaged for seven years (until 2020) and is focused on education, vocational training, youth and sport, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.