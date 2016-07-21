Belarus tractors to be exported to Guatemala

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - The first batch of small-size tractors of Bobruisk Plant of Tractor Parts and Units will be shipped to Guatemala in July 2016, BelTA learned from the marketing department of the enterprise.

The first batch of tractor equipment for Guatemala includes four Belarus-311M tractors. These tractors are equipped with a three-cylinder engine of Minks Motor Plant with the capacity of 35 h.p. and have a 4x4 wheel formula. Tractors of this model can be used for various agricultural purposes at small farmsteads, in gardens, vineyards, greenhouses.



"The export of tractors to Guatemala has become a new intermediate result of the efforts of the specialists of Bobruisk Plant of Tractor Parts and Units to branch out into and gain a foothold on the markets of Central America. For this purpose, Bobruisk-made tractors were exported to Cuba, Mexico, and Nicaragua. Having seen Belarus tractors in Nicaragua, Guatemala partners of the enterprise decided to join efforts to promote these tractors on the local market," specialists said.



Thanks to the search of new sales markets in distant countries and vigorous efforts to promote products on conventional markets, the enterprise, according to preliminary estimates, raised the export of tractors by more than 5% in H1 2016 over the same period of 2015.



Bobruisk Plant of Tractor Parts and Units specializes in the manufacture of Belarus tractor parts. The enterprise launched the production of small-size Belarus-320 tractors in 2007. The production program of the plant now includes nine major models of tractors with the capacity from 30 h.p. to 62 h.p, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.