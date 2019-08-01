EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 01 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Belarus, Uzbekistan sign agreement on production, sci-tech cooperation

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Uzbekistan on production and sci-tech cooperation was signed by Belarus Vice Premier Vladimir Dvornik and Uzbekistan Vice Premier Elyar Ganiyev in Minsk on 1 August, BelTA has learned.

    The parties also concluded intergovernmental agreements on interregional cooperation, promotion and protection of investments, mutual recognition of education certificates.

    Among the documents signed in Minsk are also agreements on cooperation between different ministries and agencies of the two countries. Belarus and Uzbekistan agreed to cooperate in environmental protection, mass media, publication activities, science and technology, ICT.

    The defense ministries signed an agreement on mutual transfer of classified information in bilateral cooperation. The state customs committees of the two states signed a protocol on cooperation against customs violations.

    The development of the joint business council is envisaged in the agreement signed between the chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and Uzbekistan, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Tags:
    Belarus Uzbekistan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!