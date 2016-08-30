Belarus-Vatican cooperation discussed in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei met with Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Belarus Gabor Pinter on 30 August on the occasion of presentation of copies of his credentials, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current issues and main areas of the Belarus-Vatican cooperation.

Source: Belta.by