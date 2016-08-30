EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 30 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Belarus-Vatican cooperation discussed in Minsk

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei met with Apostolic Nuncio to the Republic of Belarus Gabor Pinter on 30 August on the occasion of presentation of copies of his credentials, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the current issues and main areas of the Belarus-Vatican cooperation.

    Source: Belta.by 

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Belarus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!