Belarus, Vietnam discuss visa facilitation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Valery Sadokho was received by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission on July 5, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The parties discussed the current issues of bilateral political and economic cooperation as well as further liberalization of visa regime," the ministry said.



Tran Dai Quang noted personal contribution of the Ambassador of Belarus to the development of Belarusian-Vietnamese relations and expressed hope for further strengthening of traditionally friendly bilateral ties.



As BelTA reported earlier, Vladimir Goshin has been appointed new Ambassador of Belarus to Vietnam. Taking personnel decisions Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stressed Belarus' interest in developing relations with Vietnam. In his words, the matter pertains first of all to the joint advancement of products to other states of the region. "Our representation, and first of all the economic one, should be wider. We have really serious tasks to perform there," said the Belarusian head of state, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.