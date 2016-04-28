Belarus wants to be an important hub of Silk Road Economic Belt

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is sincerely interested in becoming an important hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei said when speaking at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Beijing on 28 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vladimir Makei noted that Belarus actively supports Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategy One Belt, One Road. "We are sincerely interested in becoming an important hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt. We believe that the implementation of this ambitious project connecting huge territories can make a real contribution to the enhancement of trust on the Eurasian continent, and become a new model of mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister said.



"Coupling the organizations and projects will ensure the sustainability of the ‘Asian pillar', without which it is impossible to imagine stability and prosperity of the multi-polar world," he added.



Vladimir Makei thanked the Chinese side for hospitality and an opportunity to take part in such a high-profile forum as the meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs. He also expressed appreciate for the grating an observer status to Belarus at the CICA.



The minister said that Belarus' eagerness to take part in the work of this influential international organization, which is a unique dialogue platform, was not accidental.



"It is obvious that challenges in security, economy, ecology, and the humanitarian field are common. They spur the demand for dialogue, enhance trust and help find a compromise," the Belarusian minister of foreign affairs believes. He stressed that the Chinese president mentioned this issue in his speech. Belarus supports his position regarding the maintenance of security in the world and in the Asian region, the minister underlined, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.