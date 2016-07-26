Belarus, Zimbabwe to step up cooperation in trade, economic affairs

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Zimbabwe intend to step up cooperation in trade and economic affairs, BelTA learned from the press service of the Embassy of Belarus in Russia after Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Igor Petrishenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Zimbabwe to the Russian Federation with concurrent accreditation to Belarus Mike Nicholas Sango in Moscow on 26 July.

According to the source, representatives of Belarus and Zimbabwe expressed satisfaction with the current level of political dialogue between the two countries. The meeting focused on ways to invigorate cooperation in trade and economic affairs and build up the legal base of the bilateral relations.



Belarus-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations were established on 16 April 1992. In 2015 the bilateral trade turnover totaled $2.7 million, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.