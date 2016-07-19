Belarusbank moves up in ranking of top banks in Central and Eastern Europe

MINSK. KAZINFORM - OAO ASB Belarusbank has reinforced its leading position in Belarus by Tier 1 capital in 2015 and moved up two positions in the ranking of 25 top banks in Central and Eastern Europe, published annually by the British magazine The Banker which is part of the Financial Times Group, BelTA learned from the Belarusbank press service.

"The Banker, which is an international financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times, has published its annual Top 1000 World Banks ranking for 2015. Belarusbank has moved up from 12th to 10th position in the ranking of 25 largest banks in Central and Eastern Europe by Tier 1 capital, reinforcing its leadership in Belarus," the press service said.



It also emphasized that Belarusbank was ranked 545th in the world by Tier 1 capital with $1.4 billion as of 31 December 2015.



OAO ASB Belarusbank is the largest universal financial institution in Belarus offering all types of banking products and services, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.