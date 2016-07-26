Belarusian agricultural machinery showcased in Tajikistan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - MTZ tractors and other Belarus-made farm machines have been presented at an international trade fair in Tajikistan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov took part in events of the international expo Tajikistan 2016 on 22 July," the press service said.



Oleg Ivanov met with Chairman of the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sharif Said and Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khan Jan Alokozay. The parties discussed matters of cooperation between businessmen of the three countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.