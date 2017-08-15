Belarusian Amkodor to ship over $2m worth of vehicles to Kazakhstan by yearend

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian mechanical engineering company Amkodor intends to ship over $2 million worth of vehicles and machines to Kazakhstan by the end of the year, BelTA learned from Leonid Pinchuk, Head of Amkodor's CIS and Non-CIS Sales Office.

The dealership company Amkodor-Astana operates in Kazakhstan as part of the Belarusian holding company. The Astana-based company takes care of selling civil engineering machines, municipal vehicles, and utility vehicles in addition to offering aftersales service, maintenance, spare parts, and components. The company has sold 280 vehicles and machines in Kazakhstan over the course of four years since it was established.



Leonid Pinchuk said Amkodor intends to ship at least 50 vehicles worth over $2 million to Kazakhstan by the end of the year. Loaders will represent the bulk of the shipments. So far this year the Belarusian company has sold a small number of vehicles to Kazakhstan due to seasonal fluctuations of demand. Amkodor vehicles are known well in Kazakhstan. The Belarusian company is well-represented in the country.



Amkodor vehicles as well as products by other top Belarusian mechanical engineering companies are showcased during the Made in Belarus. Astana expo, which is taking place in Kazakhstan's capital. Amkodor's products on display include a universal skid loader, a universal loader able to lift 4 tonnes of cargo, a forklift, and a universal loader with a telescopic boom.



The universal loader with a telescopic boom Amkodor 54070 can lift 900kg of freight as high as 7 meters. According to the source, the global demand for telescopic boom loaders is on the rise. Such loaders are primarily used by agricultural companies, utilities providers, and civil engineering companies. The tools the loader uses can be changed promptly. The feature makes such loaders suitable for a large number of economy branches.



Products by 70 Belarusian companies are on display in Astana. As many as 66 companies are producers while four companies are service providers. Products by MTZ, MAZ, Gomselmash, and enterprises run by the Belarusian state food industry concern Belgospishcheprom are broadly represented, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .