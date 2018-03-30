Belarusian BelAZ to roll out 290 tonne haul truck

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian automobile engineering company BelAZ is about to make a new haul truck for a new carrying capacity class, BelAZ representatives told BelTA.

BelAZ's experimental shop has nearly finished assembling a haul truck BelAZ 75320 with the carrying capacity of 290 tonnes. The new vehicle will expand the lineup of haul trucks with a large carrying capacity, giving customers more options to choose the vehicles that match their operational conditions.

The new vehicle is designed to handle heavy loads on its reliable chassis, which incorporates cast components at top-tension points. The chassis, the drive axle, and the front axle boast high-reliability thanks to modern design solutions, which rely on precise calculations throughout the entire engineering process. Reliability has also been proven by in-house trials.

The new haul truck uses a 2,125kW (2,850hp) Cummins engine coupled with a new-generation alternating-current transmission from General Electric Company to operate with optimal power on uneven surfaces. The suspension is pneumohydraulic with an inbuilt hydraulic shock absorber.

The driver's cab incorporates modern design components, hydrostatic power steering, and a highly effective electrodynamic brake. The design of the cab and the platform is compliant with ROPS and FOPS requirements. The driver's seat is fully adjustable. The cab also has a triple-layer windscreen, tempered rear and side glass, a heating and air conditioning unit, windscreen wipers and washers.

BelAZ specialists are always on the lookout for the most practical layout designs. The efforts are aimed at making the form and the integrity of the haul truck more rational. With the new vehicle on the market, BelAZ trucks will be represented in all the carrying capacity classes of the world market of haul trucks.

The public joint-stock company (OAO) BelAZ is the managing company of the holding company BelAZ. BelAZ is the world's top manufacturer of haul trucks with a large carrying capacity and an extremely large carrying capacity as well as other heavy transport equipment used in the mining industry and the civil engineering industry. Over the course of 70 years, the company has made over 500 various modifications of haul trucks and special-purpose vehicles. The company has sold some 146,000 vehicles to 72 countries.