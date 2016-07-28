EN
    18:38, 28 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Belarusian Belneftekhim, Chinese CITIC Construction discuss cooperation prospects

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian petrochemical concern Belneftekhim has discussed promising avenues of cooperation with the Chinese company CITIC Construction, the Belneftekhim press service told BelTA.

    The meeting took place in continuation of the arrangements made during the visit of Belneftekhim Chairman Igor Lyashenko to China in early 2016.

    Representatives of Belneftekhim and CITIC Construction discussed prospects of cooperation in implementing investment projects for petrochemical companies.

    CITIC Construction is a daughter enterprise of CITIC Group, one of China's largest corporations. For many years CITIC Construction has been in the world's top 50 largest international civil engineering contractors according to the international magazine Engineering News-Record, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

