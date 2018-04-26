Belarusian books on display at Eurasian Book Fair 2018 in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian books are showcased during the Eurasian Book Fair 2018, which opened in Astana, Kazakhstan on 25 April, representatives of the Belarusian Information Ministry told BelTA.

It is the third time the international book fair has been organized. The number of exhibitors is on the rise. This year's event has attracted over 155 publishing houses and book companies from 18 countries. State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the opening ceremony. She also visited the Belarusian exposition where the best Belarusian books were presented before her.



Belarusian book publishers and book distributors regularly take part in the international book fair in Kazakhstan. Presentations of the most significant projects will be arranged at the national stand of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.