Belarusian Brest keen on coop development with Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Mayor of Astana Sergey Khoroshun met yesterday with members of a delegation from Brest who had arrived in Kazakhstan to discuss cooperation with Astana in the sphere of construction, infrastructure development and food products sale. The foreign delegation was headed by Viktor Sakovsky, Deputy Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee.

In his speech Sergey Khoroshun noted the importance of holding such meetings, in particular, in the context of the Eurasian Economic Union. "The Mayor's Office of Astana is interested in implementation of Kazakhstan-Belarus joint projects, especially in establishment of productions in the territory of the city. Presently we are building an assembly facility for producing various types of MAZ vehicles," S.Khoroshun noted and added that Astana is interested in experience of Belarusian construction companies. In turn, the Belarusian delegation expressed interest in development of domestic and external market of Astana and supply of food products to the municipal markets. "I am confident, that today's meeting will give a fresh impetus to further strengthening of mutually beneficial ties between our countries," S.Khoroshun said upon completion of the meeting.