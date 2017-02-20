Belarusian day during Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan scheduled for August

MINSK. KAZINFORM A day of Belarus is expected to take place as part of Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan in August. Members of the government are expected to participate in it. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov released the information during the press conference held on 20 February, BelTA has learned.

The press conference was arranged to talk about the address Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev made to discuss the redistribution of authority between branches of the government and the address to the Kazakh nation concerning Kazakhstan's third modernization in a bid for competitiveness on a global scale.

The diplomat said that preparations for Astana Expo 2017 are in the final phase. Many countries have confirmed they will participate in the forum. Expo 2017 will be focused on energy for the future. According to Yergali Bulegenov, Belarus was one of the first countries to confirm it will participate in Expo 2017. Documents on Belarus' participation in the forum were signed in 2016. Belarus will be able to use one of the central pavilions.

According to the diplomat, Expo 2017 will open on 10 June. Every participating country will present its best practices relating to the theme of the expo. The Ambassador was convinced that the expo will provide a good impulse for the further advancement of Belarusian-Kazakh contacts. He invited Belarusians to visit Expo 2017 and get familiar with Kazakhstan and accomplishments of the participating countries.