Belarusian defense technology for Kazakh army

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh army will be equipped with Belarusian military hardware, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev at a press conference on 4 September.

The ambassador said: "In Kazakhstan I've recently met with the defense minister and with representatives of your companies. There is a very large program on equipping our army with Belarusian military hardware."



In his words, Kazakhstan intends to continue cooperation with Belarus in this sphere.



The diplomat noted that Belarusian products are very well represented on the Kazakh market. "Absolutely everything starting with cloths and ending with harvesters, tractors, vehicles, and lifts. The list goes on and on," he added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.