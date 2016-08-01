Belarusian domain name administrator joins ccNSO

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The technical administrator of .by and .бел domain name zones hoster.by is now a member of the Country Code Names Supporting Organization (ccNSO), hoster.by representatives told BelTA. ccNSO is part of ICANN and unites country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) managers from all over the world.

As a new ccNSO member hoster.by intends to offer its experience of developing the Belarusian domain zones .by and .бел to colleagues from other countries.

ccNSO membership will also allow hoster.by to take a more active part in ICANN operation. hoster.by specialists now take part in the operation of Cyrillic Script Generation Panel, which introduces Cyrillic domain zones into the World Wide Web. After joining ccNSO hoster.by will start working together with other ccNSO members on ICANN's global policy that determines the operation of domain name zones all over the world. The policy also regulates the introduction of domains in national languages and many other things.



ccNSO was created as part of ICANN in 2003. It offers a forum for exchanging opinions and the best practices between country code Top Level Domain managers from all over the world. At present the organization unites 161 ccTLD managers from Europe, America, Asia-Pacific Region, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.