    07:50, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Belarusian foods on display in Kazakhstan

    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM A Made in Belarus exposition has been organized at Central Asia's largest food industry expo FoodExpo Qazaqstan 2022, which is taking place in Almaty on 2-4 November, the press service of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry told BelTA.

    Taking part in the expo are leading food industry enterprises, which showcased their best products and innovations starting with fabrication lines and equipment and ending with a broad range of foods and beverages.

    Six Belarusian meat, dairy, and poultry producers are taking part in the Belarusian exposition. Organic meat products and sausages, premium delicacies, agricultural and ecofriendly goods, premium lineups of dairy products that boast excellent taste and high quality are on display.

    Various events with business matchmaking opportunities will take place during the expo. The Belarusian exposition has been organized by the exhibition enterprise BelInterExpo of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



    Photo: eng.belta.by



    Almaty Kazakhstan and Belarus Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
