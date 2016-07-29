Belarusian Gomselmash to sell first cotton harvesters to Cameroon

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian mechanical engineering company OAO Gomselmash is getting ready to ship a batch of cotton harvesters to Cameroon. It will be the first shipment of agricultural machines to the remote African country, BelTA learned from Yuri Rafayev, Head of the Non-CIS Sales Office at Gomselmash.

In his words, the Belarusian company has been able to enter the market of tropical Africa thanks to assistance of its French partner - SAS Podia Company. French businessmen have historically enjoyed good business ties with African countries.



The necessary agreements were signed when representatives of SAS Podia and the large cotton processing holding company Geocoton visited Gomel. The guests appreciated the simplicity and reliability of the Belarusian cotton harvester. "Rather large areas are occupied by cotton farming in Cameroon. However, cotton is mostly harvested manually. The cost of Western harvesters exceeds the cost of the Belarusian one many times over, this is why the majority of Cameroonian farmers cannot afford them," stressed the source.



As the first steps in cooperation the Belarusian cotton harvester will be tested in conditions of the hot and humid climate. Apart from that, a special seminar with a demonstration of abilities of the Belarusian machine will be arranged for potential dealers from neighboring Western African countries.



Gomselmash finished designing its own cotton harvesters, which is coupled with the MTZ 80X tractor, in late 2014. The harvester has already been tested in Central Asia and sale contracts have been signed. The harvester can lift the cotton bush for the sake of cutting off cotton more effectively. Once cotton is cut off, it is transported into the bunker using air pressure. Several countries have tried to design a similar inexpensive harvester to no avail. Although the design looks simple enough, some peculiarities need to be understood properly in order to secure results. The Belarusian company knows all the peculiarities.



The industrial group Gomselmash was founded on the basis of the Gomselmash factory that was established in 1930. Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines in the CIS and Europe. The company offers self-propelled and towed forage harvesters, mower balers, grain harvesters, mounted mower shredders, potato harvesters and beet harvesters, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.