Belarusian, Kazakh forestry industries eager to advance cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Forestry industries of Belarus and Kazakhstan intend to advance scientific, technical, trade and economic cooperation. The agreement was reached when a Belarusian delegation led by Forestry Minister Mikhail Amelyanovich met with Deputy Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Nysanbayev, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Representatives of forestry enterprises and organizations, educational and scientific institutions, and the embassy of Belarus in Kazakhstan took part in the meeting. The sides came to understand that it is now necessary to expand direct contacts between forestry enterprises, the relevant educational and scientific institutions. It is necessary to contribute to the expansion of bilateral scientific, technical, trade and economic cooperation taking into account the existing essential potential in a large number of areas.

Participants of the meeting also shared information about the current state and development trends in forest management and forest utilization, peculiarities of forest reproduction and protection in Belarus and Kazakhstan. They also talked over the main measures designed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation. The sides signed the relevant protocol with a view to implementing the arrangements they agreed on.



The Belarusian delegation is expected to take part in the 16th session of the CIS Intergovernmental Council for Forestry Industry in the town of Zerendi, Kazakhstan on 4-5 August, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.