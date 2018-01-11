Belarusian law students 2nd in Guidelines project contest in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Students of the Faculty of Law of Belarusian State University picked up silver in the project contest Guidelines during the third international youth legal forum on mechanisms of human rights protection in Astana, Kazakhstan in December 2017, BelTA learned from the press service of the university.

The Belarusian team included fourth-grade students Elzbieta Skrzydlewska, Sabina Tereshko, and Galina Kharlanova. They presented their collective research on the centralization of legal clinics as a prospect for developing clinical education. The students came up with a model of a coordination center to unite the Belarusian legal clinics giving free consultations. The team also mapped out the structure of this institution and the mechanisms to provide legal services. The project supervisor was Nadezhda Shevko, professor of the Public Administration Department of the Faculty of Law.



The final round saw four teams from Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan present their projects, defend them, and answer their opponents' questions. The first place went to Kazakh Humanities and Law University (KAZGUU). All in all, 16 student teams took part in the contest. The finalists received diplomas and money prizes.



The event was organized by KAZGUU in cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana and the Soros Foundation-Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.