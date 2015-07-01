ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chief of the Air Defence Forces of Kazakhstan Major General Nurlan Ormanbetov held a formal bilateral meeting with the Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus Major General Oleg Dvigalev in the framework of military cooperation in the field of air defense system of the CIS.

Belarusian military men got acquainted with the development of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the combat training of the Air Defense Forces. The sides discussed the formation and enhancement of regional air defense system of the CSTO member states. Nurlan Ormanbetov stressed that cooperating with Belarusian colleagues "we build trust, understanding and make every effort to reach certain self-sufficiency in the defense industry". Visiting the main command post, the air base and the air defense brigade, representatives of the two countries exchanged experiences on the organization and performance of combat duty of air defense forces including jointly within the common air defense system. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Belarus have been informed about the priorities of Kazakhstan's army which focuses on the acquisition of new weapons and military equipment, overhaul and modernization of the aircraft fleet, as well as the creation of multi-level automated control system.