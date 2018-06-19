Belarusian military off to Kazakhstan for CIS army engineers conference

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Belarusian army are taking part in a conference of the engineer corps of the CIS member states in Kazakhstan, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

The Belarusian delegation is led by Chief of the Engineer Corps of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Engineer Troops Office of the General Staff Andrei Kurakov. The conference is scheduled for 18-28 June. Participants of the conference are expected to share their experience and best practices in the area of providing engineering support for combat operations. Ways to bolster military cooperation will be discussed. Modern engineering solutions will be reviewed. The enhancement of combat training standards in the Belarusian engineer corps will be looked into.



A session of the engineering support coordinating committee under the CIS Defense Ministers Council will take place on 26-27 June, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.