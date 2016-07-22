Belarusian military to take part in eight contests during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian teams will take part in eight contests during the International Army Games 2016 that will take place in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

The Belarusian teams will take part in the contests Aviadarts, Tank Biathlon, Paratrooper Squad, Clear Sky, Sniper Range, Safe Route, Keys to the Sky, and Loyal Friend. During the Tank Biathlon contest the Belarusian army specialists will drive their own tanks T-72BM1 that use Sosna-U sights developed by the Belarusian defense contractor OAO Peleng.



BelTA has been told that the Belarusian army teams are about to leave the country and head to the International Army Games 2016.



According to the source, Belarusian army specialists regularly take part in various international competitions and contests. Taking part in the International Army Games 2016 will allow sharing the best combat work practices, improving field skills, bolstering international military cooperation in addition to demonstrating the Belarusian army's capabilities and accomplishments.



The Belarusian teams represent the best of the Belarusian army after multiple selection rounds. Army conscripts represent only half of the personnel in some teams, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.