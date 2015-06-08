Belarusian Ministry of Information recognized contribution of Director General of «Kazinform» to development of informational cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Information of Belarus thanked heads of foreign mass media for their personal contribution to development of informational development within the 10th Belarusian international media forum.

The awarding ceremony was held within the plenary sitting of the forum, BelTA informs.

First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman, president of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio Valery Ruzin, chief editor of "Vechernyaya Moskva" newspaper Alexander Kupriyanov received acknowledgement letters for development of the Belarusian-Russian information cooperation.

Director General of "Kazinform" International News Agency Dauren Diyarov received an acknowledgement letter for his personal development to the Kazakh-Belarusian informational cooperation.

Besides, chief editor of "Litovski kurier" ValeryTretyakov also received an acknowledgement letter for development of the Belarusian-Lithuanian relations in the information field.