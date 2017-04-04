Belarusian MPs vow to remove barriers to establish common markets in EAEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Members of the Belarusian parliament will work hard to remove barriers that stand in the way of common markets in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, made the relevant statement during the opening of the second session of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament on 3 April, BelTA has learned.

According to the speaker, it is necessary to put systemic and serious efforts into unification and harmonization of the legislation in inter-state units as part of the Belarus-Russia Union State and the EAEU. "We will strive for removing barriers and reducing of the number of exceptions in order to establish the effective common market of goods, capital and labor force," he said.



Mikhail Myasnikovich gave permanent commissions of the Council of the Republic concrete tasks. They will have to improve existing legislation in line with the social and economic development program regarding optimization of the control and oversight activities, liability of economic entities, and creating more comfortable conditions for business and local employment. The proposals of the Council of the Republic on this matter have been forwarded to the government.



The senators have to concentrate their efforts on correcting the legislation in the sphere of investment. "We should understand both local and foreign investors. It is difficult when the governmental regulation in the sphere of investment is carried out by 40 government bodies. The investment regime will be effective if it is determined mainly by laws, not individual decisions of numerous government bodies," Mikhail Myasnikovich said. "Investment is a perspective and no financial stabilization measures will improve the state of affairs until the country begins to establish new enterprises and industries."



One of the items on the agenda is a draft of the new Education Code. The Council of the Republic has been designated as the government body responsible for preparing the bill on amendments and addenda to the law "On copyright and related rights". The deadline for preparing the bill is June 2017.



Members of the Council of the Republic will also actively work on improving legislation in the sphere of public utility service and its pricing policy and together with colleagues from the EAEU they will take part in the development of documents specifying the competence of Eurasian Economic Union and partner countries, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .