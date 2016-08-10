Belarusian paratroopers third in skydiving contest during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian team and the Iranian one split the third place in the Individual Precision-Landing Jump event during the Paratrooper Squad contest held as part of the International Army Games 2016, BelTA learned from the website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

As part of the event the paratroopers had to leave the aircraft 1,200 meters above the ground to hit a target circle with a 5-meter radius.

The Kazakh team landed first while the Russian team came second.



The Paratrooper Squad contest is scheduled to take place on 3-12 August as part of the International Army Games 2016. The events take place in the Rayevsky exercise area near Novorossiysk, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.