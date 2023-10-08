Belarusian peacekeepers arrive in Kyrgyzstan for CSTO exercise

The Belarusian military have arrived in Kyrgyzstan to take part in joint exercise for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2023, BelTA reports.

Taking part in the exercise are the 103rd Vitebsk Independent Guards Airborne Brigade, command officers of the special operations forces and the Defense Ministry assigned to the task force, as well as representatives of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The active phase of the exercise will take place in the training area Edelweiss on 9-13 October.

The main goals of the exercise include improving practical skills of personnel of command and control bodies and peacekeeping units of the CSTO, improving the cohesion of military units in the course of carrying out a peacemaking operation in the Central Asia collective security region.