EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 08 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Belarusian peacekeepers arrive in Kyrgyzstan for CSTO exercise

    Belarus
    Photo: BelTA News Agency

    The Belarusian military have arrived in Kyrgyzstan to take part in joint exercise for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's peacekeeping forces Unbreakable Brotherhood 2023, BelTA reports.

    Taking part in the exercise are the 103rd Vitebsk Independent Guards Airborne Brigade, command officers of the special operations forces and the Defense Ministry assigned to the task force, as well as representatives of the internal troops of the Internal Affairs Ministry, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

    The active phase of the exercise will take place in the training area Edelweiss on 9-13 October.

    The main goals of the exercise include improving practical skills of personnel of command and control bodies and peacekeeping units of the CSTO, improving the cohesion of military units in the course of carrying out a peacemaking operation in the Central Asia collective security region.

    Tags:
    Central Asia
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!