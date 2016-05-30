Belarusian President A. Lukashenko arrived in Kazakhstan for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Kazakhstan for a workin visit. Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev welcomed the Belarusian leader in the international airport of Astana.

"A. Lukashenko will take part in the work of the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The talks will be held in narrow and enlarged formats. The agenda includes the issues of deepening of economic relations between the EEU and third countries and the key integration organizations. The concept of forming of the EEU common markets of gas, oil and petrochemical products is an important issue for Belarus as well," the press service of the Belarusian President informs.

Besides, the main goals of the macroeconomic policy of the EEU member states for 2016-2017 and implementation of the main international activities of the EEU will be discussed as well.

Besides, Alexander Lukashenko is expected to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev within the framework of his visit. The Heads of State will discuss the relevant issues of bilateral relations and interaction in integration organizations.