“Belarusian Quarter” to be built in Kazakhstan

Preparations for the construction of the “Belarusian Quarter” in Kazakhstan and the “Kazakhstan Quarter” in Belarus have been completed, Belarus' Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said, BelTA reports.

Roman Golovchenko met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov in Astana on 25 September. The agenda of the meeting was dominated by economic matters, including cooperation in the construction sector.

“It is important that preparations for the construction of the “Belarusian Quarter” in Kazakhstan and the “Kazakhstan Quarter” in Belarus are on the home stretch. The corresponding roadmap was signed in July 2023. This is, of course, an image-building project, so it is important to make sure that it will not be bogged down in approval procedures on the ground,” noted Roman Golovchenko.

According to statistics, mutual supplies of building materials are proceeding at a good pace: in January - July 2023, trade amounted to $186.6 million, up by 40% year-on-year.

Roman Golovchenko also spoke about the expansion of the network of Belarusian stores in Kazakhstan. According to him, more than 250 Belarusian food stores have already opened in Kazakhstan. Now it is important to support the project to open a large trading house of Belarusian goods in Astana, that will trade not only in food products, but also household goods, light industry products, furniture, perfumes, household chemicals and more.