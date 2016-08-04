Belarusian Railways plans to launch Grodno-Warsaw-Krakow rail service in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian Railways jointly with the Polish operator is planning to launch the Grodno-Warsaw-Krakow rail service in September, first deputy head of passenger service of Belarusian Railways Andrei Kashko told reporters, BelTA has learned.

"The volume of passenger traffic to Poland has been growing. Together with our Polish colleagues we are planning to launch the train from Grodno through Warsaw to Krakow. The tickets will be reasonably priced. The launch is scheduled for September. But everything will depend on our colleagues," Andrei Kashko said.



With regard to transportation within the country, Andrei Kashko said that work is underway to increase speeds and promote the use of modern rolling stock to expedite the movement of passengers between the capital and regional centers. "In two weeks we will increase the speed of Gomel trains. Another train will be replaced with Stadler EMU train. The journey time will be reduced by 1.5-2 hours," Andrei Kashko noted, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.