Belarusian scientists develop cranial implant manufacturing technology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Belarusian scientists have come up with a technology to manufacture polymer implants to repair cranial defects, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.

"CT scan data is converted into an individual model with the help of a 3D printer. This model is used to make polymer implants to repair cranial defects. Such defects occur, for instance, as a result of traumatic brain injuries. This is why such implants are in demand. The technology has already been put into practice," Yevgeny Gabrinevsky, a neurosurgeon at Minsk City Emergency Hospital, said.



Earlier on, specialists had to design implants manually. The new technology enables them to resolve this problem and take into account the individual features of cranial anatomy. "Moreover, the implants made using this technology are many times cheaper than their foreign analogs," the neurosurgeon added.



The project took second place in the nomination Best Youth Innovative Project at the 2017 nationwide contest of innovative projects. The annual contest is held by Belarus' State Science and Technology Committee in cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences, the BRSM Youth Union, and other organizations concerned. The goal is to form a comprehensive system to encourage innovative activity in Belarus, widen its appeal in the business community, and engage young people in innovative activity. The eighth edition of the contest took place in 2017.