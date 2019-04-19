Belarusian senator suggests website for CIS youth

ST PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - It would be a good idea to create a single youth web portal of the CIS member states. Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich made the relevant statement after the latest session of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS IPA) in St Petersburg, BelTA has learned.

It is important for young people to have information about what goes on in the youth environment in the CIS states, information about what events take place, how young people can participate in joint projects and so on, Mikhail Myasnikovich believes. "We believe we need a CIS youth web portal. It is necessary to more actively use social networks to promote youth cooperation. We've agreed that all of these matters will be reflected in the new CIS Youth Cooperation Strategy for the period till 2030. The document is being drafted now," he said.



The head of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament also drew attention to measures designed to support talented youth. "Nowadays leading world economies, the European Union implement major grant programs in order to attract, support, and motivate talented youth," he said. "CIS states allocate money for youth projects, but it seems to us that work to support such projects is insufficiently effective. It is necessary to add more dynamics to it. In order to achieve good results, it is necessary to support young people from early on so that they could successfully implement commercial projects, scientific projects, and other ones later on."



Apart from that, it is necessary to pay more attention to the development of youth tourism in the CIS space, Mikhail Myasnikovich added.



Mikhail Myasnikovich also spoke about preparations for the 6th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which will take place in St Petersburg on 16-18 July and will be dedicated to cooperation in humanitarian and cultural spheres. Close attention will be paid to youth partnership. "We've discussed this aspect in detail with Valentina Matviyenko today. It will be a full-value regional youth forum primarily intended for university students. School students will also take part in it," Mikhail Myasnikovich specified, Kazinform refers to BelTA.