Belarusian special task force to take part in two CSTO drills before yearend

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' special task force will take part in two military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) by the end of the current year, special task force commander Vadim Denisenko said on Tuesday.

"Ahead of the Union Shield drills, CSTO rapid reaction force will hold exercises at the Krasnye Strugi training range in Russia," he said. "We will send 357th battalion of the 103rd brigade to these drills. Our servicemen will yomp to the destination to join OSCE collective force at the drills." He also said that the drill would take into account the result of a surprise combat readiness check of the CSTO rapid reaction force in Tajikistan on May 12-22, TASS reports. Apart from that, Belarusian servicemen will take part in one more CSTO drills - peacekeeping exercises in Armenia, he said.