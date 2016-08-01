Belarusian team demonstrates best result on second day of Tank Biathlon competition

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian team demonstrated the best result on the second day of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Led by Senior Warrant Officer Sergei Mikhno, the Belarusian tank crew began the third event of the individual race from the second position. The team hit all the targets, outran the Venezuelan tank team, and finished the race nearly ten minutes ahead of the other teams - Angola and Kyrgyzstan. After all the events ended on 31 July it turned out that the Belarusian team demonstrated the best time on the second day of the competition. "It is a praiseworthy result," noted Major-General Andrei Nekrashevich, Chief of the Central Office for Combat Training of the Belarusian army.



The individual race is one of the three stages of the Tank Biathlon competition. A total of 54 teams from 17 countries are expected to compete in the exercise area Alabino, Moscow Oblast by 7 August. During the first stage 12 teams will be selected to compete for the right to enter the finals. Four teams will compete for the title of the best team in the finals. The semifinal stage of the Tank Biathlon competition will take place on 9-11 August while the final stage will take place on 13 August, the day when the International Army Games 2016 will be closed.



BelTA reported earlier that Belarusian teams will take part in eight contests during the International Army Games 2016, which are scheduled to take place in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August. A total of 120 teams from 19 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America will take part in the International Army Games 2016. The events will take place in 20 exercise areas, will involve over 3,000 military personnel and over 350 combat vehicles. The International Army Games 2016 features 23 contests, including ten contests introduced for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.