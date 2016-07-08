Belarusian tractors, harvesters showcased at Day of the Field in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarusian tractors, harvesters and other machinery were put on display at the Moscow Oblast Day of the Field that was held at OOO New Agrarian Technologies in Zaraysk Municipal District, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia.

"Belarus presented a wide range of agricultural machinery, tractors of different modifications including high-capacity farm machines, harvesters, lifters and balers, and grain drying equipment by Minsk Tractor Works, Bobruisk Plant of Tractor Parts and Units, Amkodor, Gomselmash and others, " the embassy said.



The press service noted that the Belarusian pavilion attracted much attention from farming specialists. It was visited by the agricultural authorities of Moscow Oblast and its municipal districts, heads of agricultural organizations, research institutions, educational establishments, agencies of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, and processing enterprises.



The program of the Day of the Field included a competition of machine operators and vehicle demonstration events, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.