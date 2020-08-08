Belavia extends suspension of flights to Kazakhstan till 24 August

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The national air carrier Belavia has extended suspension of air travel to all destinations in Kazakhstan till 24 August, BelTA learned from the website of the airline.

Customers who purchased tickets for these travel dates will be able to apply for a refund or to reschedule the flight till 30 March 2021. Tickets can be refunded and flights can be rescheduled at company's offices and customer service centers.