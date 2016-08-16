Belaya Vezha festival to bring together theater companies from 17 countries

BREST. KAZINFORM The Belarusian city of Brest will play host to the 21st Belaya Vezha International Theater Festival from 9 to 14 September, BelTA learned from the Brest Academic Drama Theater.

Partaking in the forum will be 27 theaters from 17 countries, including Armenia, Romania, Germany, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, France, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom and Belarus. Turkmenistan will make their debut. Five venues will host events of the international festival whose program features productions in eight languages. This year's edition of the festival will be remarkable for the diversity of genres. The audience will be invited to enjoy drama performances, musicals, rock operas, a Gothic thriller, a school-themed quest, one-man productions, street performances and choreography. Classics will go side-by-side with contemporary dramaturgy. For instance, renowned British actor and playwright Pip Utton will present his monodrama Chaplin. The Lviv Academic Theater Voskresinnia will perform an interpretation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. The festival will open with William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night by the Maxim Gorky National Academic Drama Theater of Belarus. The festival program also includes productions by other Belarusian theaters. For instance, the State Youth Theater will present Ugo Betti's Goat Island, while the host of the festival, the Brest Academic Drama Theater will premiere Lyudmila Razumovskaya's Dear Yelena Sergeyevna. The 21st Belaya Vezha International Theater Festival is organized by the Belarusian Culture Ministry, the Brest Oblast Executive Committee, Brest City Hall, and the Brest Academic Drama Theater.