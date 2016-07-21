Belgian authorities extend military patrol in country until September

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Belgian authorities extended military patrol operations to provide security in crowded places, particularly railway and metro stations, and increased the number of service personnel in the country by 1,828, according to local media.

The Belgian authorities decided to extend military patrol activities in public places across the country until September 2, local media reported.

Following the deadly attacks in Brussels, the Belgian authorities introduced military patrol operations to provide security in crowded places, particularly railway and metro stations, and increased the number of service personnel in the country by 1,828.

The Belgian Le Soir newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Belgian government decided to extend the duration of the military patrols, which were due to end on August 3, for additional month.

On March 22, a series of blasts hit Brussels Airport and a metro station located near the EU institutions in the center of the city, killing 32 and injuring over 300 people. The Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com