Belgian company to construct building plant in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry for Investment and Development has held a meeting with the Belgian multinational corporation "Carmeuse Group", which is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality special building materials.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the company plans to build a plant with a capacity of more than 500 thousand tons of premium technological lime per year. This will ensure the needs of metallurgical, chemical, construction and food industries of the republic. The plant will create more than 100 new jobs.

The project is a part of the regional map of industrialization and will be implemented in conjunction with "Global Chemicals Company".

The total investment in the project amounts to more than 10 billion tenge. It is planned to start the plant's construction in 2016 in Osakarovka district, Karaganda region.

Asset Issekeshev, Minister for Investment and Development, said that this project will be provided with the necessary investment preferences.

The group of companies "Carmeuse" is a world leader in the production of high-quality lime products. The Carmeuse Group has production facilities in Europe, North America and Africa. The production capacity of "Carmeuse" is more than 13 million tons of lime and 33 million tons of other lime products per year.