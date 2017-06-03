EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:01, 03 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Belgium arrests suspect in connection with Paris attacks

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Belgian authorities on Friday arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 terror attack in Paris, prosecutors said, according to local RTBF news agency.

    The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Brussels-born Yassine A. He was arrested on suspicion of "participation in terror activities as leader of a [terror] group."

    Prosecutors haven't provided any additional information on Yassine's relation to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

    The man was questioned at a court in Brussels on Friday morning. His arrest warrant will last at least one month.

     

    Tags:
    EU Incidents Europe World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!